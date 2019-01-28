

CTV London





OPP say a 62-year-old Sarnia woman has been charged with a crash in Oct. 2018 that killed an elderly woman.

The crash involving a pickup and a sedan happened on London Line.

Investigators had said it appeared one of the vehicles crossed into the oncoming lanes.

The driver of each vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the woman who died was a passenger in the pickup truck.

Mary Margaret Mullen, 82, of Mooretown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan has now been charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in court in February.