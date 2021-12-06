Charges laid after victim threatened with fake handgun
A 44-year-old London man is facing charges after allegedly threatening someone with a replica firearm.
Police were called to the area of King and Lyle streets around 10 p.m. Saturday by a male resident reporting he'd been approached by a man with a fiearm.
The victim was reportedly sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at him and threatened him.
The victim drove away and then contacted police.
A suspect was taken into custody a short time later and a replice firearm was recovered.
As a result, a 44-year-old London man has been charged with:
- uttering threats to cause bodily harm
- assault with a weapon
- pointing a firearm
- possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
He was released from custody pending a courth appearance in March 2022.