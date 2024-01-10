LONDON
London

    • Charges laid after pharmacy robbery in north London

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)

    A London man is facing charges after a pharmacy was robbed in north London.

    Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 1100-block of Adelaide Street north near Huron Street and approached an employee, handing over a note.

    According to police, the note indicated the suspect had a firearm and was demanding narcotics.

    After the suspect allegedly removed money from a cash register inside the store, an employee called 9-1-1 and a description of the suspect was provided.

    When police arrived, they saw a man matching the description leaving the pharmacy and arrested without incident.

    After a search, police did not recover a firearm.

    A 46-year-old London man has been charged with robbery with violence of threats and disguise with intent. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News