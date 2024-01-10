Charges laid after pharmacy robbery in north London

A London man is facing charges after a pharmacy was robbed in north London.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 1100-block of Adelaide Street north near Huron Street and approached an employee, handing over a note.

According to police, the note indicated the suspect had a firearm and was demanding narcotics.

After the suspect allegedly removed money from a cash register inside the store, an employee called 9-1-1 and a description of the suspect was provided.

When police arrived, they saw a man matching the description leaving the pharmacy and arrested without incident.

After a search, police did not recover a firearm.

A 46-year-old London man has been charged with robbery with violence of threats and disguise with intent.