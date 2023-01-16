Charges laid after downtown London bank robbery

Charges have been laid after a robbery at a downtown London bank on Friday.

According to police a 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

As previously reported, police were called to the BMO brank at Dundas Place and Wellington Street around 1 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Heavily armed officers were seen in the area searching nearby buildings for a suspect.

The accused will be in court on Feb. 27.