Bank robbery downtown draws large police response

London police are investigating a robbery at a downtown bank branch Friday afternoon.

The robbery at the BMO branch at Dundas Place and Wellington Street drew a large police response around 1 p.m.

Police say there were no weapons reportedly seen, and the suspect fled with an “undisclosed amount” of cash.

Heavily armed officers were seen searching nearby buildings.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 5’11” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a blue medical mask.

The branch has been closed for the investigation.

- With files from Daryl Newcombe