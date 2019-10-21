

The Canadian Press





Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly driving over an election sign in southwestern Ontario.

Perth County OPP say a concerned citizen called authorities Saturday after seeing a social media post of someone driving over a sign.

They say the man has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Provincial police are reminding citizens that damage property like an election sign can be charged and face a fine or imprisonment of up to two years.