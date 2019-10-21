Featured
Charge laid after election signs damaged in Millbank, Ont.
An election sign damaged over the weekend is seen in this image provided by Perth County OPP on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 2:56PM EDT
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly driving over an election sign in southwestern Ontario.
Perth County OPP say a concerned citizen called authorities Saturday after seeing a social media post of someone driving over a sign.
They say the man has been charged with mischief under $5,000.
Provincial police are reminding citizens that damage property like an election sign can be charged and face a fine or imprisonment of up to two years.