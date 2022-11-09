Car vs. tree near Fanshawe College

No injuries are reported following a crash in London Tuesday night.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. in the area of Flemming Drive near Fanshawe College.

An SUV could be seen could be seen tangled with a tree where a winch had to be used to clear the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for about an hour.

Police tell CTV News London no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe