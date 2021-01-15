LONDON, ONT. -- Officials say a successful extrication was performed after a driver lost control, flipping their vehicle onto its roof after hitting a parked vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Grosvenor and St. George just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

The driver needed help from police, but the passenger was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

A man in his 70's was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.