Car lands on roof after driver loses control hitting a parked vehicle
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 7:46PM EST
A car flipped on its roof after the driver lost control and hit a parked car - Jan. 15, 2021 (Source: London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT. -- Officials say a successful extrication was performed after a driver lost control, flipping their vehicle onto its roof after hitting a parked vehicle.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Grosvenor and St. George just before 4 p.m. on Friday.
The driver needed help from police, but the passenger was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
A man in his 70's was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.