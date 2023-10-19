Car flips onto roof in north London crash

One vehicle ended up on its roof after a two-vehicle crash in north London Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Richmond Street and North Centre Road just before 9 a.m.

It involved two SUVs, with a BMW ending up on its roof and a Hyundai had substantial front-end damage.

It happened at the location where Richmond narrows to a single lane for ongoing construction in the area.

Witnesses told CTV News the BMW was heading south along Richmond Street and tried to make a left turn onto North Centre Road when it was struck.

According to London police, none of the occupants in the vehicles needed to go to hospital.

The intersection was cleared by 10:30 a.m.

A car flipped on its roof after being involved in a crash in north London on Oct. 19, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)