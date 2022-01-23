Car fire leads to suspicious death investigation in London, Ont.

London police have launched a suspicious death investigation after respounding to a vehicle on fire Saturday night where a person was found dead at the scene.

Police responded to Manning Drive between White Oak Road and Wonderland Road South Saturday around 8:55 p.m. regarding a vehicle on fire.

Through further investigation, police found that a person was deceased at the scene.

AVOID THE AREA- Manning Drive will be closed from Wonderland Road S to White Oak Road over night for an active police investigation. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/Egxv2EP9SH — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 23, 2022

The Major Crime Section is now investigating.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages in cooperation with the Regional Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office.

The area may remain closed throughout the morning. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.