West Grey police say a canoeist who went missing on a private lake in Normanby Township has been found dead.

The 55-year-old man was reported missing after failing to return from a canoe trip on around midday Wednesday.

According to police a body was pulled from the water Wednesday evening.

Investigators say the coroner will be attending the scene and police will be working with the Coroner's Office to determine the circumstances that lead to the death.