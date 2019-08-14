A search is underway after a man who went canoeing on a private lake southeast of Hanover, Ont. on Wednesday failed to return.

West Grey police say they were called to a Normanby Township home for reports of a 55-year-old man who went missing.

Police, along with the West Grey Fire Department and the Hanover Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Unit are working to locate the man.

A more extensive search of the waterways will be undertaken if needed with assistance from the OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.