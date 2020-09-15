WOODSTOCK, ONT. -- Ontario is working with the organizers of Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show (COFS) to establish the Woodstock Research Station as the event’s permanent home.

Minister of Agriculture Ernie Hardeman said in a statement, “Through the proposed sale of the Woodstock Research Station, COFS will continue to provide farmers with the vital opportunity to learn about the latest and greatest farming practices and technology.”

Glacier FarmMedia, which runs COFS, currently leases part of the research station for the event, which showcases new technology and equipment.

As part of the purchase, Glacier plans to launch Discovery Farm Woodstock, which will be home to COFS and showcase farmer-led research.

There are also plans to create a sustainability and soil health centre and a student demo farm on the site.

Bob Willcox, president of Glacier FarmMedia, added in a statement, “Strategic industry and research partnerships on a range of projects will allow us to share knowledge about, and real-world solutions for, the most pressing challenges facing Ontario farmers today. Together we are enhancing the province's agriculture sector.”

COFS has been running for 25 years, although 2020’s event is digital due to COVID-19.