

Scott Miller, CTV London





Eileen O’Krafka has been sorting mail at the Rostock Post Office for over 50 years. At 91 years old, she is Canada’s oldest postmaster.

She’s in charge of sorting mail for 68 households in the small Perth County town of Rostock, just north of Stratford, Ont.

O’Krafka says she enjoys meeting the people and catching up on the local scuttlebutt too much to retire.

While she is still the postmaster, she has family and neighbours that help out on a daily basis.

The soon to be 92-year-old has seen many changes at the post office over the decades.

The biggest? Learning to run a computer, at the ripe old age of 85.