

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





An Ivey Business School professor based in London says diplomatic relations between Canada and China have been "unsophisticated" and poorly handled by both governments.

Andreas Schotter likens the situation to a reality show.

He says the death sentence handed down to a Canadian in China was “harsh” and an overreaction.

But he adds that Canada’s travel advisory for Canadian citizens traveling to China is unnecessary.

Schotter, who will travel to China himself next month with a research group, says Canadians in China who respect Chinese laws should not have anything to worry about.

Meanwhile, the head of London’s Chamber of Commerce says the ongoing diplomatic spat between the two countries will cause undue stress for local companies doing business in China, and vice versa.

Gerry Macartney is concerned that gains made in building up business ties over the last ten years may be at risk.