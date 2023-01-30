'Can we renovate what we have?': Study to find whether Mount Brydges Arena be saved

The saga continues.

Residents and user groups in Mount Brydges, Ont. thought they were getting a new multi-use facility and ice pad — however that may no longer be the case.

“I'm not sure that we expected to have another interruption,” said Chrissy Kernaghan, the coach of the Mount Brydges Magic Blades skating team.

In the spring of 2021, Kernaghan and others fought to save the local ice pad when a report recommended decommission of the Tri-Township Arena, and suggested all newly built ice pads be moved to nearby Strathroy, Ont.

After backlash from the community, Strathroy-Caradoc Council decided Mount Brydges would get a multi-use facility with a new ice surface.

Fast forward to 2023, and the newly elected council has decided to go ahead with a $50,000 study to see if the Tri-Township Arena can be renovated.

“Can we renovate what we have?” asked Colin Grantham, the new mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc.

Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Colin Grantham speaks to CTV News London on Jan. 30, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“I equate it to an old house. Are the bones good in the old house? If the bones are good in the old house, then we'll go from there. But I think it's really important that we answer that question,” he explained.

Kernaghan said it is frustrating as they’ve been expecting a new facility for the user groups for more than a year. She’s worried with the growth of her skating club, a renovation won’t be sufficient.

“With this latest update, we have been kind of taken aback,” said Kernaghan. “We’re wondering where this new step in the process is going to go. The timeline of how long we're going to take to go through this next process, and when are we going to see some end result here?”

Municipal staff said they'd start in the spring when the ice is out of the arena. If the report comes back saying the rink can be retro-fitted, it would be between three to five years for completion.

The arena was built in 1975, so by the time that happens, it'll be more than 50 years old.

The Mount Brydges Bulldogs junior hockey team would welcome a renovation. They currently have a huge dressing room area at the back of the arena, as well as a large meeting room and office.

“I can't imagine that we would have got that at a new arena,” said Andy Friyia, the Bulldogs president. “That’s why I'm probably welcoming the idea that it'd be built in the same place. So it serves all of our needs perfectly. Would I like to see fresh new look on the inside? I’d be lying if I said ‘No.’”

The only recent upgrades to the facility include a roof and cooling system. To meet current standards, it would like need a new lobby, dressing rooms and accessibility for those with mobility issues.

“We have no elevator, so mobility in this facility is an issue for our members’ grandparents that watch our skaters,” said Kernaghan. “So that's obviously a factor that they're going to look into and hopefully get us on the path to something new. Whether it needs new or refurbished new."

Strathroy-Caradoc to spend $50,000 on study to determine whether Tri-Township Arena in Mount Brydges, Ont. can be renovated, or whether they need a new facility. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Friyia agrees there needs to be a lot of work done.

“The whole front part should be blown up and then have the stands come from the back like the modern buildings,” said Friyia.

He added, “My father-in-law has been a long-time season ticket holder for the Soo Greyhounds, and he’s been with us for the last 15 to 20 years, and he can’t come watch our games because he can’t walk those stairs. So whatever we can do to make the building more welcoming to the community.”

If the arena is to remain, it will have one less entrance and a lot less parking after approval of a new apartment build next door.

The new regime wants to take a look but may have to build new if the study comes back negative.

“The cost doesn't scare us,” said Grantham. “If we need to spend the money, we would spend the money. But it's not just the cost of the arena, it's the land. We don't currently have the land to build a new arena. I'm sure if we had to we would find the land, but we have the land now where the current arena is, so let’s utilize that.”

Grantham feels the $50,000 study would be a “good investment.”

“My elderly father is a taxpayer and I need to look him in the eye, and tell him that I'm spending his money wisely,” said Grantham.