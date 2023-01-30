'Can we renovate what we have?': Study to find whether Mount Brydges Arena be saved
The saga continues.
Residents and user groups in Mount Brydges, Ont. thought they were getting a new multi-use facility and ice pad — however that may no longer be the case.
“I'm not sure that we expected to have another interruption,” said Chrissy Kernaghan, the coach of the Mount Brydges Magic Blades skating team.
In the spring of 2021, Kernaghan and others fought to save the local ice pad when a report recommended decommission of the Tri-Township Arena, and suggested all newly built ice pads be moved to nearby Strathroy, Ont.
After backlash from the community, Strathroy-Caradoc Council decided Mount Brydges would get a multi-use facility with a new ice surface.
Fast forward to 2023, and the newly elected council has decided to go ahead with a $50,000 study to see if the Tri-Township Arena can be renovated.
“Can we renovate what we have?” asked Colin Grantham, the new mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc.
Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Colin Grantham speaks to CTV News London on Jan. 30, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“I equate it to an old house. Are the bones good in the old house? If the bones are good in the old house, then we'll go from there. But I think it's really important that we answer that question,” he explained.
Kernaghan said it is frustrating as they’ve been expecting a new facility for the user groups for more than a year. She’s worried with the growth of her skating club, a renovation won’t be sufficient.
“With this latest update, we have been kind of taken aback,” said Kernaghan. “We’re wondering where this new step in the process is going to go. The timeline of how long we're going to take to go through this next process, and when are we going to see some end result here?”
Municipal staff said they'd start in the spring when the ice is out of the arena. If the report comes back saying the rink can be retro-fitted, it would be between three to five years for completion.
The arena was built in 1975, so by the time that happens, it'll be more than 50 years old.
The Mount Brydges Bulldogs junior hockey team would welcome a renovation. They currently have a huge dressing room area at the back of the arena, as well as a large meeting room and office.
“I can't imagine that we would have got that at a new arena,” said Andy Friyia, the Bulldogs president. “That’s why I'm probably welcoming the idea that it'd be built in the same place. So it serves all of our needs perfectly. Would I like to see fresh new look on the inside? I’d be lying if I said ‘No.’”
The only recent upgrades to the facility include a roof and cooling system. To meet current standards, it would like need a new lobby, dressing rooms and accessibility for those with mobility issues.
“We have no elevator, so mobility in this facility is an issue for our members’ grandparents that watch our skaters,” said Kernaghan. “So that's obviously a factor that they're going to look into and hopefully get us on the path to something new. Whether it needs new or refurbished new."
Strathroy-Caradoc to spend $50,000 on study to determine whether Tri-Township Arena in Mount Brydges, Ont. can be renovated, or whether they need a new facility. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Friyia agrees there needs to be a lot of work done.
“The whole front part should be blown up and then have the stands come from the back like the modern buildings,” said Friyia.
He added, “My father-in-law has been a long-time season ticket holder for the Soo Greyhounds, and he’s been with us for the last 15 to 20 years, and he can’t come watch our games because he can’t walk those stairs. So whatever we can do to make the building more welcoming to the community.”
If the arena is to remain, it will have one less entrance and a lot less parking after approval of a new apartment build next door.
The new regime wants to take a look but may have to build new if the study comes back negative.
“The cost doesn't scare us,” said Grantham. “If we need to spend the money, we would spend the money. But it's not just the cost of the arena, it's the land. We don't currently have the land to build a new arena. I'm sure if we had to we would find the land, but we have the land now where the current arena is, so let’s utilize that.”
Grantham feels the $50,000 study would be a “good investment.”
“My elderly father is a taxpayer and I need to look him in the eye, and tell him that I'm spending his money wisely,” said Grantham.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died, her family said Monday.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada
The beginning of February is expected to bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Girl, 6, dies after T-bar lift incident at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
Nike sues Lululemon, says footwear infringes patents
Nike sued Lululemon Athletica on Monday, saying that at least four of the Canadian athletic apparel company's footwear products infringe its patents.
'Just incredible': Winnipegger and former teammate remembers Bobby Hull
Without Bobby Hull, the Winnipeg Jets wouldn’t be in the NHL right now. That’s how one of his former teammates feels about the late Jets forward.
Kitchener
-
Mike Schreiner responds to Liberal plea for a greener leader
Ontario Greens leader and MPP for Guelph, Mike Schreiner, said he is going to take time to "think about the arguments" following an open letter requesting him to run for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.
-
'A really difficult case to win': Southwestern Ont. judge rules encampment can stay in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Remembering Bobby ‘the Golden Jet’ Hull in Waterloo region
Though Bobby Hull will forever be remembered for the excitement he generated on the ice, the late hockey star also had a local connection, launching his junior hockey career in Waterloo region.
Windsor
-
Council reaches 'compromise' to open SafePoint on time, but will still consider new long-term location
After days of controversy over a motion to rescind council approval of the location of a consumption and treatment site in downtown Windsor, city council reached a compromise.
-
Local authorities speak out over recent smuggling on Detroit River
When a smuggling operation across the Detroit River was uncovered by federal prosecutors in the U.S. last week, it prompted questions about the nature of the activity along the Canadian shoreline — and the smuggling on the river is on the radar of the CBSA, OPP and Windsor Essex Port Authority.
-
'A happy employee is a good employee': Windsor, Ont. company transitions to four-day work week to improve work-life balance
Local cleaning company Men in Kilts is transitioning to a four-day work week in hopes of improving employee retention and satisfaction. Instead of working eight hour days, five days a week, employees at Men in Kilts will work longer hours during the four days — the compressed schedule will allow workers to spend more time with loved ones and improve work-life balance.
Barrie
-
Barrie police officer pleads guilty to assault charge
Jason Stamp, a former Barrie police officer, has pleaded guilty to assault of skateboarder.
-
Collingwood budget passed with under 3 per cent tax increase
Councillors in Collingwood have officially approved the budget for 2023.
-
Leaders from across Simcoe County and Muskoka fondly remember Hazel McCallion
She was a force to be reckoned with in Mississauga, where she served as mayor for decades, but her reach was far greater than those city limits.
Northern Ontario
-
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
-
Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
-
3.7 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ontario by provincial guns and gangs unit
A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.
Ottawa
-
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
-
OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused
Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week as the mother of an 18-year-old man accused of murder.
-
Ottawa Public Health drafts $128M budget for 2023
The draft budget, to be debated over the next month before all city budgets are approved on March 1, includes $128 million in expenditures.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked she has to pay for car repairs after hit-and-run collision
An Ontario woman said she was shocked when she had to pay for repairs after her car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck and the driver fled the scene of the collision.
-
Mike Schreiner says he's thinking about running for leader of Ontario Liberals
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has indicated he may cross the floor and run to lead the provincial Liberal Party after a group of 40 members reached out in a public letter over the weekend.
-
6 people charged after $1.3M in drugs, $150K found in Toronto armed robbery investigation
Six people have been arrested after Toronto police found about $1.3 million in drugs and about $150,000 in cash during a robbery investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
-
Girl, 6, dies after T-bar lift incident at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
-
Man in critical condition after assault during suspected drug deal in Montreal North
A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after he was assaulted during a conflict over a suspected drug deal on a residential street in Montreal North Monday evening.
Atlantic
-
'There was money and blood.' Halifax murder trial hears grim details of crime scene
The grisly aftermath of an alleged fatal shooting was described Monday during the murder trial of a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing a fellow student in Halifax seven years ago.
-
Frigid temperatures expected to hit the Maritimes later this week
Frigid temperatures are expected to hit the Maritimes later this week as a wave of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't turn anyone away': How organizations are helping Winnipeg's most vulnerable during cold snap
An extreme cold warning is in effect for Winnipeg, and as temperatures dip to dangerous levels, some shelters are at – or even over – capacity.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Missing 12-year-old girl possibly in Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than a week.
Calgary
-
UCP holds narrow lead with upcoming election set to be political horserace: ThinkHQ
A new political poll crafted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs says if an election were held in Alberta today, voters would be split on who should form the next government.
-
Show-home window shattered in possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
It happened at a show home owned by Jayman at 68th Street and Corner Meadows Way N.E. just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
New city committee will focus on building fieldhouse in Foothills Athletic Park
A new committee to be officially created next month will hope to push a proposal for a new fieldhouse in Calgary across the finish line.
Edmonton
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
-
Transmission break causes localized flooding in Bellamy Hill, Rossdale
Epcor responded to a transmission main break downtown Monday evening that has caused some localized flooding.
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
Vancouver
-
As B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs, users still face months-long waits for treatment
As the B.C. government decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs, critics note there are still not enough treatment resources for the users seeking them.
-
ICBC finds cyclist 50% at fault after car allegedly drove over her bike
A cyclist in Chilliwack is frustrated with ICBC’s decision to find her 50 per cent at fault after a car allegedly drove over her bike in a road rage incident.
-
Crow released after spending weeks living at Vancouver airport
A crow that made the Vancouver International Airport its home for weeks has been released into the wild.