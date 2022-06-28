Bystander uses jack to free pedestrian trapped under vehicle

Witnesses said a man used a jack to free a female cyclist trapped underneath a vehicle at the corner of Glengarry Avenue and Fanshawe Park Road East early Tuesday afternoon.

"Half of her body was underneath the vehicle," said Lisa Morcos, who lives at the corner and was one of the first on the scene. "It was pretty bad. She was in pretty bad shape."

Morcos said she was prepared to use her own jack but her mother was uncertain if that was the best idea, and told CTV News, "My mom didn't want me to touch anything just in case it hurt the lady even more."

The man then arrived on scene with his own jack, lifted the vehicle and others freed the victim.

Another witness who didn't want to be identified said the woman was riding with her daughter, heading west on Fanshawe Park Road in the bike lane that runs along the north side of the road. The vehicle was heading north on Glengarry Avenue and was making a right hand turn onto Fanshawe Park Road when the cyclist was struck.

Morcos said gouges on the road that travel through the bike lane were caused by the woman's bike being dragged.

The collision happened around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, closing Fanshawe Park Road for about thirty minutes.

Morcos said the victim's daughter told those gathered that her mother is 61-years-old and had recently undergone hip surgery.

The woman was taken to hospital with a police escort.

Witnesses said she suffered primarily lower body injuries and London police said the injuries are not believed to be serious.

Morcos added that the driver of the vehicle was a woman who had a young child in the vehicle with her.

Police have not yet released any information about what, if any, charges will be laid.