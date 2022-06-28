Bystander uses jack to free pedestrian trapped under vehicle

Bystander uses jack to free pedestrian trapped under vehicle

A bike lane running along Fanshawe Park Road East cross Glengarry Avenue. A female cyclist became trapped under a vehicle after being struck at this location on June 28, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London) A bike lane running along Fanshawe Park Road East cross Glengarry Avenue. A female cyclist became trapped under a vehicle after being struck at this location on June 28, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver