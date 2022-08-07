Bystander comes to the aid of Sarnia police officer
It was a joint effort between a Sarnia police officer and a bystander to apprehend a suspect after the suspect allegedly assaulted a store employee last Thursday.
According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, police say that on Aug. 4, a store employee confronted a woman who was behaving erratically and smoking at a store entrance located on Quinn Drive in Sarnia, Ont.
Police say the employee informed the woman that she could not enter the store while smoking, after which the woman punched the employee in the face and left the store.
Police were called to the scene and located the woman shortly after. The officer approached the woman and informed her she was under arrest for assault.
Police say that at this point, the woman was becoming combative towards the lone officer as the officer attempted to arrest the woman.
A passerby noticed the altercation and assisted the officer, and as a result, the woman was taken into custody without further incident.
A 30-year-old woman from Sarnia has since been charged with one count of assault and one count of resisting a peace officer, and currently remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
“The Sarnia Police Service and the officer would like to thank the Good Samaritan who rendered their assistance. Working together, as a community, ensures the safety and well-being of all,” the release says.
