LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners are asked for their support, but only if they can.

While donations are still needed as the 21st annual Business Cares Food Drive comes to an end on Tuesday, they ask that you give only what you can.

As the Business Cares campaign chair, Wayne Dunn suggested in a release on Friday, "If Londoners are looking to donate to the cause, we'd greatly appreciate the support – but only if you're able."

Recognizing that COVID-19 has created a challenging time for many in our community, he asks if people give, they give what they're comfortable with giving.

Any food, cash or cheques (made out to London and Area Food Bank/Business Cares) donations can be dropped off at the JMP Warehouse and Business Cares Headquarters.

Donation pick-ups can be arranged by calling 519661-9803.

Donations can also be made online.