LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners came through in a big way Thursday for Virgin Radio and Pure Country London’s ‘One Stop Holiday Drop’ event.

Several hundred Londoners lined up in vehicles to drop off toys in support of Tots for Toys along with food donations for the Business Cares Food Drive in support of the London Food Bank.

Londoner Dave Cambridge came with a car loaded with toy donations, which he said he was dropping off for his daughter Kaitlin Cambridge.

“It actually isn’t my haul. It was my daughter’s. She’s been doing a charity a month for the 2020 year. And this was her last charity for the year. She couldn’t make it so I picked them all up from her house and brought them over here.”

A small army of Santa’s helpers from Virgin Radio and Pure Country could be seen at the Tourism London site on Wellington Road south unloading toys from vehicles and accepting food donations.

The London Fire Department also drove through with a truckload of toys.

Jeff Kelly, Laura Geddes and Backstage Ben from the Virgin Radio morning show broadcast their program live from the ‘One Stop Holiday Drop.’

CTV London’s own Julie Atchison was also on hand to lend support.

And Kelly says they couldn’t be happier with the turnout.

“It’s a two-for-one combo drive thru that was created so we could keep up social distancing but then help Londoners. So far it has exceeded every expectation we have. We’re just blown away.”