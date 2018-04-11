

CTV London





A Burlington man is facing several charges after allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating website.

Police say they received a report Tuesday that a 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a south London hotel room.

According to police, the two met on a dating site a few weeks ago and exchanged photos of each other.

Once they met in person, the accused threatened to release the photos if he did not do what he wanted.

The victim claims she was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted. She suffered minor injuries.

Police travelled to Burlington and arrested the suspect.

A 43-year-old man is charged with:

• Sexual Assault with a weapon or imitation weapon;

• Forcible confinement;

• Extortion;

• Attempt to obstruct justice; and

• Use computer/intend to commit computer offence.

The accused will appear in a London court Wednesday.