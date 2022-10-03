Bruce Power expanding medical isotope production

Bruce Power produces 30 per cent of Ontario’s electricity, but they are quickly making a name for themselves in the world of medical isotopes.

“Anytime you go to the doctors or dentist office, anywhere in the world, there’s a 40 per cent chance the isotope used to sterilize your medical equipment was made in Tiverton, Ontario. Population: 2,000,” says Bruce Power president and CEO, Mike Rencheck.

The world’s largest nuclear station, known for creating electricity, is rapidly expanding its medical isotope business, a by-product of the nuclear fission process.

They’ve just signed a memorandum of understanding with Boston Scientific to look into the feasibility of producing yttrium-90 to fight liver cancer. Bruce Power already produces cobalt-60, used to sterilize medical equipment and lutetium-177, used to fight prostate cancer.

“About 800,000 people a year get diagnosed with liver cancer, and with this treatment, we can provide them hope — with a cure,” says Rencheck.

Not only can the isotopes change lives, their production can create a lot of jobs, especially in an ever changing political climate.

“Many of the isotopes that are used in medical procedures now are coming from Russia. And, quite honestly, a lot of countries around the world are questioning whether or not that makes ethical sense at this time,” says Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Todd Smith.

Smith sees Ontario becoming a “superpower” when it comes to medical isotope production — and it’s a lucrative and life altering industry that is only growing, with Bruce Power looking to lead the charge.

“Our reactors are kind of like if we compared other forms of medical isotope production, like a match, compared to the sun. We can make isotopes at a scale which really makes it possible to make the treatments plentiful and affordable,” says Rencheck.

As they work towards making yttrium-90, Rencheck says Bruce Power will continue making cobalt-60, and will very soon become the first nuclear power operator in the world to enter commercial production of lutetium-177.