Bruce Power donates 'Pfizer freezers' for COVID-19 vaccine
Bruce Power 'Pfizer Freezer,' seen on Saturday Jan. 23, 2020 (Scott Miller/CTV News)
GREY-BRUCE, ONT -- Midwestern Ontario’s largest employer is temporarily getting into the freezer business.
Bruce Power has donated two ultra-low temperature freezers to the Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce Health Units to help them store COVID-19 vaccine in.
Huron-Perth’s “Pfizer” freezer will be in Clinton allowing vaccines to be stored at the necessary temperature as long-term care residents are being vaccinated in the area.
Huron-Perth staff members had been driving back and forth from London on a daily basis to pickup Pfizer’s vaccine for immunization.
“We are grateful to have the support of Bruce Power as we continue this important phase of protecting our public against COVID-19,” says Huron-Perth’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Miriam Klassen.
Bill Whetstone, a Commercial Lead with Bruce Power’s Supply Chain and Huron County councillor helped facilitate the donation.
“Everyone is Huron-Perth has been waiting a long time for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, and I’m proud to work for a company that was quick to help us in our time of need,” says the Municipality of Bluewater councillor.
Grey-Bruce has a similar fridge at their Owen Sound office, as they await a second shipment of vaccine on Monday.