

CTV London





A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 64-year-old woman has been handed a six and a half year sentence.

Brittany Boyce pleaded guilty last November in the death of Deborah Titus, who died after being struck by a vehicle Boyce was driving at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.

Police say some of Titus’ property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from the vehicle.

A bystander came to her aid, at which point Boyce drove away.

Titus was struck and killed and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.

During the hearing, Boyce buried her face in her hands and sobbed.

The defence had asked that Boyce receive a three to five year sentence while the Crown argued for an eight to 10 year term.