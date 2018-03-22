Featured
Brittany Boyce sentenced in manslaughter case
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 4:15PM EDT
A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 64-year-old woman has been handed a six and a half year sentence.
Brittany Boyce pleaded guilty last November in the death of Deborah Titus, who died after being struck by a vehicle Boyce was driving at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.
Police say some of Titus’ property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from the vehicle.
A bystander came to her aid, at which point Boyce drove away.
Titus was struck and killed and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.
During the hearing, Boyce buried her face in her hands and sobbed.
The defence had asked that Boyce receive a three to five year sentence while the Crown argued for an eight to 10 year term.