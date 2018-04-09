Featured
Break-ins continue at Huron elementary schools
Exeter Public School is seen in the image by the Avon Maitland District School Board
CTV London
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 3:45PM EDT
Huron OPP say there has been a string of recent break-ins at elementary schools in the county.
The latest one was at Exeter Public School on Victoria Street East in Exeter.
Last Tuesday, police were called to the school around 4 a.m. after a caretaker discovered the school had been entered.
Police say someone entered by force through a window and that a HP Pro Book worth $900 was taken.
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activity on school properties.
If a suspicious person or vehicle is seen, OPP ask the public to contact them.
Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.