Huron OPP say there has been a string of recent break-ins at elementary schools in the county.

The latest one was at Exeter Public School on Victoria Street East in Exeter.

Last Tuesday, police were called to the school around 4 a.m. after a caretaker discovered the school had been entered.

Police say someone entered by force through a window and that a HP Pro Book worth $900 was taken.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activity on school properties.

If a suspicious person or vehicle is seen, OPP ask the public to contact them.

Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.