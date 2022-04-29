Boys and Girls Club weekend event wants to help teens plan their futures

A weekend Boys and Girls Club event kicked off Friday April 29, 2022 designed to help teens plan their futures. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) A weekend Boys and Girls Club event kicked off Friday April 29, 2022 designed to help teens plan their futures. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver