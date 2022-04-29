Boys and Girls Club weekend event wants to help teens plan their futures

A weekend event designed to energize high school students has kicked off at London’s Memorial Boys and Girls Club.

Dream it, Be It is a two-day symposium featuring motivational speakers, debates, career experts and music.

Tonight’s opening speaker told the teens how he changed his perspective at 16-years-old and today — is on a path to success.

CTV News London’s Nick Paparella is among those who are on the agenda as the teens move through the two days.

Tomorrow, he’ll be joined by emergency services personnel who will help participants chart their futures.