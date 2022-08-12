Border city businesses call on federal government to drop COVID border restrictions

The Dockside Restaurant in Sarnia caters to both Canadian and American diners. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The Dockside Restaurant in Sarnia caters to both Canadian and American diners. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

The motion by the Justice Department to the U.S. District Court South District of Florida to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is photographed Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver