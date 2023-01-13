Body of man found two weeks after being reported missing

Sarnia police say the body of a man previously reported missing has been found.

Anthony Robertson was reported missing Dec. 29 and deemed a vulnerable person, prompting an intense search by Sarnia police and other community agencies such as OPP and fire.

According to police, a pedestrian in the area of Indian Road and Plank Road on Thursday evening, found a deceased person off an embankment in the tall grass and water.

A post mortem was performed Friday morning and police confirmed that the body was that of the 75-year-old man.

At this time, police say there are no signs to indicate suspicious circumstances.

The area where Roberson was found was outside the intense search area but police say a drone and a helicopter was utilized to cover the area.

At the time of the search the water levels were much higher and the water was very dirty which impeded visibility.