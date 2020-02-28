LONDON, ONT. -- Seventeen-year-old Donald Chakabveyo has been recognized as the winner of the ninth annual Lewis Coray Trailblazer Award.

The student from Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School will be working for the London Police Department for the summer as part of the reward.

“Black History Month is very much needed and is part of who we are, and who we strive to be,” said Chakabveyo in his winning essay submission.

All submissions expressed the importance of recognizing Black historical figures and their valuable contribution to society.

“Youth are the future and it is safe to say that we are in good hands,” said Chief Steve Williams at the event.

Second place went to 18-year-old Jonelle Clarke from Clark Road Secondary. She was followed in third place by 17-year-old Jordan Young from Sir Wilfrid Laurier.

“Coray set an example to me and others about being a trailblazer, no matter who I am or what I look like,” said Clarke in her submitted video.

The awards were created in retired sergeant Lewis ‘Bud’ Coray’s legacy in 2012. He was London’s first Black police officer, joining the force in 1951.

Coray was within the crowd and congratulated the winners.