LONDON, Ont. - After close to two decades in business, Bertoldi's Trattoria, an Italian restaurant, is closing its doors.

The family-run dining establishment on Richmond Street in downtown London will serve its last meal on Saturday.

Owner Bob Di Fruscia says the timing was right to move on.

He says the new owners are the Obsidian Group, which runs eateries such as Crabby Joes, Chuck's Roadhouse and Coffee Culture.

The Obsidian Group takes ownership on Dec. 1.