LONDON, ONT. -- A crucial mental health program is getting a funding boost to help expand it to more Canadians.

Bell Let's Talk and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) announced a $1-million expansion of the BounceBack program.

BounceBack is a free, guided self help program for helping adults and youth over 15-years-old manage low mood, mild to moderate depression, anxiety, and stress.

Participants learn ways to manage their symptoms and improve their mental well being, all remotely.

During times of COVID-19 remote access to mental-health programs has become all the more imperative.

The BounceBack program was created in British Columbia and is currently available in Ontario and parts of Manitoba.

The funding will allow the program to expand to all ten provinces and the Yukon.