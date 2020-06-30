LONDON, ONT. -- The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum plans to reopen its doors on Saturday in accordance with Ontario's stage two reopening plan.

Face masks are strongly encouraged inside the museum, as well as following floor markings to help with physical distancing.

The number of visitors will be monitored and restricted if need be.

"On behalf of our board of directors and our staff, I’m looking forward to welcoming visitors back to St. Marys to celebrate the rich history of baseball in this country," said Scott Crawford, director of operations, in a statement. "We’ve been working long hours to make sure that we have all of the precautions in place to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and staff when the museum reopens."

The four baseball fields on the hall's site are available to rent for practices of 10 people or less.

The St. Marys, Ont. museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Sept.r 4.