Bad weather leads to crashes, delays on local 400 series highways

Jackknifed tractor trailer closes 402 section

A section of Highway 402 is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post from OPP West Region, the eastbound lanes of Highway 402, east of Glendon Drive in Middlesex Centre, are currently closed due to a jackknifed trailer blocking both lanes of the highway.

There is currently no word on any possible injuries or for how long the closure will last.

OPP meanwhile are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Additional updates will be provided shortly, police said.

Crashes stall traffic in Ingersoll

Traffic was stalled in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Ingersoll on Feb. 15, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

A messy commute on Highway 401 at Ingersoll Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was clogged in the westbound lanes after more than one dozen vehicles collided between Culloden Road and Oxford Road 10 around 1:30 pm.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

A long line of trucks could be seen backed up for several kilometres while crews cleared the scene.

Westbound lanes were closed for about two hours.