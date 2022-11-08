Back to school in London

It was back-to-school today for most children in London-area schools.

After two days out of class, pledges by the provincial government and striking CUPE members have allowed schools to open.

Most parents CTV News saw on the way to school with their kids stated the walkout was justified.

“People deserve a living wage. And I think that teachers, the support staff and staff like that deserve to be paid,” said Ben Smith

But not all parents were happy with their children being out of class. One passing a CTV News camera stated it was “unacceptable.”

With the dispute not yet resolved, parents and some children fear the return to class is only temporary.

One man walking his children to Sir Isaac Brock Public School concurs.

Edward Hart is usually working during the day at another London school as a custodian.

While happy to have time with his two girls, he hopes for a quick resolution.

“Now that I am not picketing in the morning, I don’t know what to do with myself because my kids are at school,” said Hart. “It’s good to be back, but hopefully something comes from it. Because that’s what we want.”