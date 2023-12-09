Attempted murder charge laid after police in Grey County find 'unresponsive infant'
One person is facing criminal charges in connection to an alleged attempted murder investigation at a home in Grey Highlands.
At about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Grey Bruce OPP were called to the home on South Line B.
When they arrived, police said they found an unresponsive 10-month-old infant, and began to resuscitate the child.
The infant was taken to a hospital in London, Ont. with life-threatening injuries.
A 30-year-old resident of Grey Highlands has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
They remain in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
READ THE REPORT Integrity Commissioner recommends sanctioning Councillor Stevenson for social media post
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
'Very unusual and unique find': Stomach contents of dinosaur found preserved in Alberta
Alberta's Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology says stomach contents have been found preserved inside a fossilized tyrannosaur.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
California teen becomes youngest to pass state bar exam
A county prosecutor's office says one of its law clerks passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17.
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Parents of students killed at Michigan's Oxford High School described the anguish of losing their children Friday as a judge considered whether a teenager will serve a life sentence for a mass shooting in 2021.
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
Influenza cases rise in second week of flu season, swine flu most prominent
Influenza cases were on the rise during the second week of the annual flu season, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, with swine flu being the most detected subtype.
Kitchener
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
Retinal surgeries now happening in Waterloo Region
Retinal surgeries are now being performed in Waterloo Region for the first time thanks to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).
Windsor
Inquest into Tecumseh man’s death turns out six recommendations
The jury that spent the better part of this week pouring through the circumstances around a fatal 2019 police shooting has come up with six recommendations aimed at preventing future such incidents.
Recovery from cyberattack continues
Piles of paper that fill a room at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) show how much work has been done, and what still needs to be scanned into the system as restoration efforts continue at WRH following a cyberattack over month ago.
What’s behind all the recent vacant home fires?
Over the past month a number of vacant homes have gone up in flames in Windsor.
Barrie
Red light cameras installed at busy Cookstown intersection to increase road safety
With new red light cameras, the town of Innisfil is trying to protect drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of County Road 27 and Highway 89.
Several inflatable decorations destroyed by vandals in Barrie's east end
Multiple residents in Barrie's east end had their holiday decorations targeted and destroyed overnight.
Man fatally shot by police amid domestic disturbance in Newmarket: SIU
A man is dead after being shot by police officers amid a domestic disturbance north of Toronto Thursday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
Northern Ontario
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
Ottawa
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
Canada Life apologizes to federal public servants for health insurance claim problems
The federal government’s health insurance provider is apologizing to federal civil servants for poor service.
18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a young person in a rural part of Lanark County.
Toronto
Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after found lying on northern Toronto roadway
A man has been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after being found lying on the roadway near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Highway 400.
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects wanted in theft, stabbing at Best Buy in Scarborough that left off-duty cop injured
Toronto police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with a theft and stabbing at an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday that left an off-duty officer injured when he tried to intervene.
Montreal
Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child who was found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.
Public sector strikes: Legault appears ready to wait it out
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
Atlantic
Multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown leads to Code Orange at hospital
A multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown has led to a partial Code Orange at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Community groups step in to help Halifax's homeless population
A community takeover of two major tent encampments in the Halifax region sheds light on the gravity of the homeless crisis, but also exposes a contrast between the swift community mobilization and the government's sluggish response.
Winnipeg
'We will feel the absence': Brandon man's life and legacy remembered by community
Ben Hernandez's impact on the community went far beyond his business – something his family saw firsthand when the community learned of his death, prompting an outpouring of memories and tributes have been pouring in from the community.
Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer
A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.
Calgary
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023
Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.
'It's not work': 89-year-old Calgarian enjoying selling Christmas trees
Merle Smith has been selling Christmas trees since 1957.
Edmonton
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
Arsons destroy pair of rural Alberta churches: RCMP
Two churches in Barrhead County, about 120 kilometres north of Edmonton, were destroyed in intentionally set fires, Mounties say.
Vancouver
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
RCMP seeking to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case, prompting concerns from advocates
The B.C. RCMP is seeking to return or dispose of thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton, prompting concerns from advocates for missing and murdered women.
85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.