Attempted murder charge laid after police in Grey County find 'unresponsive infant'

One person is facing criminal charges in connection to an alleged attempted murder investigation at a home in Grey Highlands.

At about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Grey Bruce OPP were called to the home on South Line B.

When they arrived, police said they found an unresponsive 10-month-old infant, and began to resuscitate the child.

The infant was taken to a hospital in London, Ont. with life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old resident of Grey Highlands has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

They remain in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.