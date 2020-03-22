LONDON, ONT. -- If it's one thing Sarnia-born astronaut Chris Hadfield knows, it's self-isolation.

On Saturday, Hadfield posted a video to YouTube dubbed "Astronaut's Guide to Self Isolation" to help those cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December of 2012, Hadfield famously served as commander of the International Space Station, entertaining the masses below with songs such as David Bowie's Space Oddity.

In a calm tone, Hadfield offers ways to deal with self-isolation thanks to his extensive time in Earth's orbit.

"Understand the actual risk, don't just be afraid of things," Hadfield says.

"Go to a credible source and find out what is truly the risk that you're facing right now," Hadfield adds.

The first Canadian to walk in space urged viewers to understand the "mission" they are trying to accomplish and set goals through the constraints they are facing.

"Take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends, take care of your spaceship," Hadfield said.