

CTV London





A 29-year-old St. Thomas man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a man in the face with a crowbar early Saturday.

St. Thomas police were called to Malakoff Street around 7 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Officials say a verbal disbute escalated and a man began swinging a crowbar, hitting another man and several telephone poles.

A 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being struck in the chin with the crowbar.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the altercation.

The accused was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts breach of probation.