As Clinton ER to close overnight, other rural hospitals face similar issues
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 3:07PM EST
CLINTON, Ont. -- As you might imagine, Clinton residents aren’t happy about the impending overnight closure of their hospital’s emergency room (ER).
The Clinton Public Hospital ER will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting Dec. 2.
A shortage of qualified nurses is to blame.
An hour-and-half north, the Chesley District Hospital has closed their ER in the overnight hours due a similar shortage.
Anne Campbell is in charge of the Clinton hospital’s nursing recruitment efforts.
She says there are other hospitals in rural Ontario that are “one retirement” away from facing a similar nursing shortage.
She hopes the Clinton ER closure is short term, but she there is no reopening timeline, as of yet.