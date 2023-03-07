Artistic kids welcome to audition for musical in Grand Bend

If you have some musical kids in the family, they should make their way to Grand Bend this weekend.

Drayton Entertainment is hosting open auditions for children aged 8 to 15 to be a part of the children’s chorus for the upcoming Wizard of Oz-The Panto production at the Huron Country Playhouse.

“We are looking for 24 kids. That’s two teams of 12 that will rotate shows, and they get to be in a professional musical production with professional lead actors,” said Drayton Entertainment’s Director of Education, David Connolly. “They kind of fill out the ranks, and appear in production numbers throughout the musical. In this case, down the yellow brick road, trying to find their way home from OZ.”

Auditions will be held at the Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz-The Panto runs June 7-25. Rehearsals begin in late May.

“Some of them go on to become successful performers. Some don’t, and that’s okay, because the parallel life skills in arts education is really valuable whatever your future goals are. But, we have had children’s chorus members go onto Broadway and [have] really successful film careers, so anything is possible,” said Connolly.

You can learn more about Oz auditions on their website.