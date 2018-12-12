

CTV London





London police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a suspicious Tuesday evening fire at an apartment on King Street.

Fire and police crews were called to the residence around 7:30 p.m. for a working fire.

No injuries were reported, but police say the damage "suggested that the fire was suspicious in nature" so an investigation was undertaken.

As a result, a 40-year-old London man was charged with arson disregard for human life and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was scheduled to appear in a London court on Wednesday.