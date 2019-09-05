

Former councillor Bill Armstrong has filed an application to appeal a decision of the city’s compliance audit committee, which chose not to investigate Counc. Shawn Lewis’ municipal campaign expenses two months ago.

Armstrong, who was defeated by Lewis in Ward 2 during last fall’s municipal election, alleged Lewis violated spending rules.

The audit committee rejected that claim in July.

But Armstrong wants the court to overturn that decision and force the city to hire a solicitor to do the audit.

Armstrong’s court application contains many of the same concerns raised at the compliance audit committee meeting in July.

Lewis tells CTV News that Armstrong is attempting to “weaponize” the compliance audit process and that the complaint has no merit.