LONDON, ONT. -- Unexpected delays have pushed back the reopening of the Port Stanley King George VI Lift Bridge until next month.

Originally slated for May 31, work won't be finished now until June 25.

Municipal officials say the delays are a result of "the challenges associated with doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic," with health and safety protocols and provincial social distancing requirements to blame.

A news release also points to COVID-19 related disruptions to the supply chain for building materials. There are no expected cost increases to the $5.8 milllion project.

“Although we are disappointed that the bridge will take a bit longer to complete than we anticipated, we have all come to expect a bit of upheaval as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Warden Tom Marks in the release.

“Despite these delays, Council is extremely pleased with the progress being made on this important piece of County infrastructure and is committed to seeing the rehabilitation completed to the highest standards possible.”

The bridge will be closed to all traffic during this time but one side will be open to accommodate boaters for the Victoria Day long weekend.