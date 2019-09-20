A judge has dismissed former councillor Bill Armstrong's application to order an audit of Councillor Shawn Lewis' campaign finances, calling it "fatally flawed."

Lewis defeated Armstrong for the Ward 2 seat in the 2018 municipal election.

Armstrong was appealing a decision made by city hall's Compliance Audit Committee, which had decided against the audit.

Armstrong, who represented himself, submitted a lengthy written submission to the court with about 20 allegations he said warranted the audit.

Lewis has always vehemently denied all the allegations.

However, Justice David Aston noted that Armstrong filed a Notice of Application, instead of a Notice of Appeal, despite being advised to do the opposite by court staff.

That leaves the door open for Armstrong to file for the proper appeal documents, but due to timeline regulations in the Municipal Elections Act, he would first have to seek an extension from the court before filing the appeal.

Outside the courthouse, he tells CTV News he will consider the option.

Also Friday, a motion by Councillor Maureen Cassidy and former councillor Virginia Ridley seeking detailed client information from Blackridge Strategy regarding websites that appeared during the 2018 municipal election was delayed until Oct. 4. The court was told Blackridge Strategy has yet to retain a lawyer.