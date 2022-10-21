Ark Aid Mission receives temporary reprieve

A temporary reprieve for the Ark Aid Mission as the deadline to comply with city bylaws has come and gone.

The mission, along with the First Baptist Church provided the city with a letter describing their position on why the homeless meal service across from Victoria Park should be allowed to continue earlier this week.

"With our best understanding, we believe that this will satisfy the requirements but in addition to that, once the city received that package of information they sent us an email yesterday saying, 'We've received this information we'll give you a formal response within five business days.' And you know, you can continue your programs and services," said Sarah Campbell, executive director Ark Aid Mission.

"I'm gonna say what's been proposed from the church. We won't take any actions and enforcement on that once we get a better idea of exactly where that's going to go, then we'll deal with it at that time," said Ward 13 councillor, John Fyfe-Millar.

The city acknowledges receipt of those documents from the mission on Thursday, giving them a reprieve until it could be renewed.