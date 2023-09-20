Another person pleads out in Grant Norton murder case

A third person has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for their part in the body in a barrel case in London, Ont.

Adam Alexander Wade was originally charged with manslaughter but pleaded guilty to robbery with violence in connection with the robbery and death of Grant Norton.

The body of the 59-year-old Norton was discovered in a barrel along the Thames River near Adelaide and Ada streets in July of 2020.

Norton, who lived in Ingersoll, Ont., was known to have connections to the mob in Hamilton.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that Wade — who sold drugs — took Norton’s Audi and stole a number of items out of the trunk, including soft drink cans filled with fentanyl.

Wade received a sentence of three-and-a-half years.

Two other individuals charged in connection with the case are still before the courts.