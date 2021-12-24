Another day, another COVID-19 record in Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 335 new COVID-19 cases while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting 110 – new records for both regions.

This is the third day of record-breaking case counts in Middlesex-London and the second day for Elgin-Oxford, both are reporting the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

On Thursday, the MLHU reported 263 new infections and SWPH reported 89.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 17,081 cases and 257 related deaths (none new), with 15,230 cases resolved leaving 1,594 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 190.1, also a new pandemic record.

The rate of active cases remains highest among children under the age of 11, which has 437.8 per 100,000, followed closed by those 25-39 and the 12-17-year-old age group.

A total of 27 cases of the Omicron variant have now been confirmed in the region.

There are three active outbreaks in senior's facilities in the region: McCormick Home, Chartwell London and the Parkwood Institute.

There are also 26 active outbreaks in London-area schools, and at three at child care centres including: Wee Watch – Dream Weavers Daycare, YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before an After School and YMCA: North Meadows Elementary School – Before and After School.

And SWPH is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as at 13 schools in the region.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 110 new, 479 active, 6,221 total, 5,631 resolved, 111 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 59 new, 272 active, 2,982 total, 2,682 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 84 new, 322 active, 3,929 total, 3,540 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 65 new, 229 active, 2,995 total, 2,694 resolved, 72 deaths (two new)

Sarnia-Lambton – 206 active, 4,796 total, 4,510 resolved, 80 deaths

Ontario health officials also reported another record Friday, with 9,500 new COVID-19 cases.