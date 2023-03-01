Annual sunshine list puts spotlight on rising public sector salaries

London, Ont. City Hall has disclosed that 622 municipal workers earned over $100,000 in 2022.

That’s 42 more civic employees than the previous year.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA) requires organizations in receipt of substantial provincial funding to disclose the amount of salary and taxable benefits paid to employees who received at least $100,000 as salary.

The City of London’s PSSDA disclosure for 2022:

322 members of the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA)

279 civic managers

11 members of London Civic Employees Local Union Local 107

5 registered nurses of Service Employees International Union Local 1

2 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 101

2 employees of RBC Place Convention Centre

1 member of Unifor Local 302.

London Police Service will provide a separate sunshine list later this month.