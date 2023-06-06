Animal welfare advocates target Reptilia during demonstration at city hall

A demonstration was held outside city hall Tuesday afternoon by animal welfare advocates.

“Reject Reptilia if you are against animal cruelty!” was chanted through a megaphone.

They called on city staff to enforce London’s Animal Control By-law that prohibits the display of exotic species.

In February, council refused Reptilia’s request for an exemption to the by-law.

However, the 40,000 sq. ft. indoor reptile zoo opened in April because its operators argue provincial licencing supersedes the municipal by-law.

In March, Zoocheck Canada told CTV News London that it filed a complaint with municipal bylaw enforcement after a social media post announced an exotic snake had been relocated to the indoor zoo.

“Why have by-laws at all?” said demonstration spokesperson Vicki Van Linden. “If we now demonstrate that a business can just come in and openly defy the by-laws, why not have a massage parlour open next to a daycare?”

On Tuesday, Reptilia confirmed that there has not been any enforcement by the municipality, adding that more than 10,000 people have visited its location in Westmount Commons Mall.