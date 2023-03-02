Reptilia touts first exotic snake in London despite council blocking animal by-law exemption

Bane the Burmese python may be the first exotic animal to slither around city hall’s Animal Control By-law.

According to a social media post by Reptilia, the snake is “all moved into his new habitat at Reptilia London” and “countless hours have gone into replicating their habitats perfectly.”

Reptilia could open its soon-to-be-completed indoor zoo facility with native species, but had requested an exemption to the municipal by-law prohibiting the display of exotic species.

Civic Administration told council that the request would require “an amendment to the Animal Control By-law specific to the Westmount (Commons) Mall location and an amendment to the Business Licensing By-law introducing a new business category: exotic animal establishment.”

On Feb. 14, city council closed the door on the request by voting against holding a public meeting to amend the animal by-law.

After council’s decision, Reptilia’s lawyer vowed to still open with some exotic species.

Social media post by Reptilia. (Source: Reptilia/Facebook & Instagram)“Currently there are no restrictions, we believe, that prevent us from opening,” said Michael Lerner whose law firm represents Reptilia.

Lerner said Reptilia is permitted to operate under provincial jurisdiction, which supersedes municipal bylaws, and that the company is prepared to contest council’s decision through the court system.

“In the event that the city lays a charge under the existing bylaw, we will, first of all, vigorously defend. Or, alternatively, we may well seek an interpretation of the bylaw from the Superior Court,” he told CTV News London at the time.

According to the Reptilia website, its London location will have 28,000 sq. ft. of indoor exhibits and offer “All-day fun for the entire family featuring self-guided and private tours, live shows and feedings, birthday party rooms, seasonal camps, and exclusive events!”

Once the indoor zoo is completed it intends to be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day inside Westmount Commons Mall.

Director of Municipal Compliance, Orest Katolyk told CTV News London in a statement, “Municipal Compliance is aware of this matter.”

Katolyk added that due to privacy laws, specific details can not be provided and said, “This includes the status of any possible warnings, orders, administrative monetary penalties, charges or any other enforcement actions taken by the city.”

On Thursday, a visit to the location revealed construction activities are still underway inside the zoo space.