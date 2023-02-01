Another delay for Reptilia
Reptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
On Tuesday, the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee was told that Reptilia’s request to display exotic reptiles at its almost completed zoo in Westmount Commons Mall, would require a public participation meeting in March followed by a council decision in April.
Reptilia could open its 30,000 sq. ft. facility with native reptiles, but has requested an exemption to municipal bylaw prohibiting the display of exotic species.
Director of Municipal Compliance Orest Katolyk writes in a report that two changes would require council approval, “an amendment to the Animal Control Bylaw specific to the Westmount (Commons) Mall location and an amendment to the Business Licensing Bylaw introducing a new business category: Exotic Animal Establishment.”
Among the specific requirements for a business license, Exotic Animal Establishments would need to be accredited by either Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) or the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
However, Reptilia is no longer accredited by CAZA.
Instead, it is applying to a third accreditation organization— the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).
“Reptilia cannot even keep its CAZA accreditation,” noted Coun. Sam Trosow. “I don’t know why we think they are so valuable to have come to London.”
“Reptilia has operated for 26 years with no incidents [in Whitby or Vaughan],” said Coun. Susan Stevenson. “If that doesn’t alleviate some of the fears, I don’t know what else to say.”
Urged by Stevenson, a majority of the committee (3-2) agreed to add ZAA to the list of accreditation organizations, and to focus the location of the site-specific exemption to the Animal Control By-law.
The changes did nothing to alleviate Coun. David Ferreira’s concern that the new rules are too vague and could expose the city to risk.
Ferreira noted that exempting all Class 7 exotic animals listed in the by-law would include dangerous species beyond Reptilia’s request — including bears, tigers and kangaroos.
“It’s the animal welfare, the lack of provincial oversight, and really the health, safety, and well-being of Londoners,” he added.
“Yes, we can live in a realm of fear and do nothing,” responded Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen who attended the CAPS committee as a guest. “I’m saying, let’s move forward with this.”
Ultimately, the committee recommended council back the proposed changes that would permit Reptilia to display exotics by a 3-2 vote (Stevenson, Pribil and Rahman in favour; Peloza and Ferreira opposed).
If council supports the recommendations at its Feb. 14 meeting, a mandatory public input process would be triggered regarding the bylaw amendment.
“The bylaw is going to come with a public participation meeting attached to it,” explained Coun. Elizabeth Peloza who chairs CAPS.
Given the minimum notification period for public meetings, the earliest available date would be March 21, pushing a final decision by council to April 4.
Peloza wasn’t concerned about adding more months to the process — noting it was Reptilia that waited to seek the exemption.
“It seems they waited until a [municipal] election process had concluded, a new council is in place with half the members being new, and they’re back before us.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
FBI searches Biden's Delaware home: lawyer
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo announces warming centres amid cool February temperatures
As temperatures continue to drop following a mild January, the Region of Waterloo announced designated warming centres that will be open throughout February.
-
Kitchener school cancels Valentine’s Day in the classroom
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but at least one school in Kitchener is canceling the day of love in the classroom.
-
Man hit with impaired charge for drinking in vehicle waiting for oil change: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a man they say was drinking in his vehicle while waiting to get an oil change.
Windsor
-
Head-on crash turns fatal in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a Windsor man has died after a head-on crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor hockey player's TikTok video goes viral after goalie gets hurt
A Windsor hockey player is getting noticed on social media after stepping up to play net when his team’s goaltender got injured.
-
Highbury Canco contract negotiations stall
Contract negotiations for Highbury Canco employees have stalled.
Barrie
-
OPP deal with serious crash on Hwy 11 in Bracebridge
Serious Crash closes Southbound lanes of Highway 11 in Bracebridge
-
Bone-chilling weather en route: Extreme cold alert for Simcoe Muskoka region
A significant cold weather system has moved into the Muskoka region and drifted down to Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Grandparents targeted by scammers: OPP
For scam artists, it's as though seniors have a bullseye on their backs.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Ottawa
-
'This is a tight budget:' City of Ottawa tables draft spending plan
The city of Ottawa has tabled a belt-tightening draft budget amid increasing financial pressures.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for start of Winterlude, NCC says
While crews have resumed operations in an attempt to open the Rideau Canal Skateway for its 53rd season, an NCC spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the canal will not open in time for the first weekend of Winterlude on Friday.
-
Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.
Two people are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
-
Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into a store inside the shopping centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than $30 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized by Toronto police
Toronto police have arrested four men and seized almost 400 kilograms of narcotics that they say were likely imported from Mexico.
Montreal
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
-
Montreal will add bike path along Christophe-Colomb Avenue this summer
The City of Montreal will begin construction of its planned bike path on Christophe-Colomb this summer. The 7 km path between Gouin Boulevard and St-Grégoire Street will connect the Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system
The Nova Scotia government has entered into a $365-million, 10-year agreement with a health technology firm for the design and management of a digital medical record program first announced more than seven years ago.
-
Sudden deaths of man, woman in Saint John aren't considered criminal: police
Police say the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B., on Monday don’t appear to be criminal in nature.
Winnipeg
-
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
How Manitobans might be able to spot the green comet that is flying by Earth
Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.
-
'Time-consuming and so exhausting': Restaurant owner fed up with minimum wage subsidy program
A local restaurant owner is speaking out over problems she's encountered applying for a provincial program aimed at helping small businesses offset the impact of the minimum wage hike.
Calgary
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Banff is now largely smoke-free and vape-free in public places
Banff's new bylaw prohibiting smoking or vaping of tobacco in many public places is now in effect.
-
NEW
NEW | Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Bell pulled out of Alberta church by thieves using vehicles: police
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing damage to the building.
-
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
Vancouver
-
Police appeal for information 1 year after woman's body found in Mission, B.C., park
One year after a woman's remains were found in a regional park in Mission, B.C., police are appealing for information to help advance the investigation.
-
Fire at Surrey sawmill under investigation, no injuries reported
A blaze that broke out at a sawmill in Surrey late Tuesday is under investigation, and fire officials say no injuries have been reported.
-
NEW
NEW | Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.